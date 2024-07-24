Local

Disturbing discovery: GA deputies investigate fetus found dead inside Walmart dumpster

By WSBTV
A mother is facing charges after she reportedly threw her infant in a trash can outside of a Walmart in Eunice, Louisiana during a fight on Saturday.

Walmart (Ken Wolter/wolterke - stock.adobe.com)

By WSBTV

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they say a fetus was found in a dumpster outside a central Georgia Walmart.

The fetus was recovered Tuesday night at the Walmart store in the Grovetown area.

Deputies told WJBF-TV that they were contacted by WellStar MCG Health about the fetus and that’s when they discovered it in the dumpster.

The fetus did not survive, the August Chronicle reported.

Investigators said they know who the mother is and will be conducting interviews with her, but so far, no one has been charged in this incident.

The fetus has been taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this incident.


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!