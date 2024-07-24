Disturbing discovery: GA deputies investigate fetus found dead inside Walmart dumpster

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they say a fetus was found in a dumpster outside a central Georgia Walmart.

The fetus was recovered Tuesday night at the Walmart store in the Grovetown area.

Deputies told WJBF-TV that they were contacted by WellStar MCG Health about the fetus and that’s when they discovered it in the dumpster.

The fetus did not survive, the August Chronicle reported.

Investigators said they know who the mother is and will be conducting interviews with her, but so far, no one has been charged in this incident.

The fetus has been taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this incident.



