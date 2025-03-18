Local

Did you take the SAT on March 8? You may have to take it again

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA, GA — Some high school students who took the SAT on March 8 will have to take it again.

A glitch in the digital test caused some tests to be automatically submitted before the students were done.

In a statement, the college board said the problem has been fixed and the agency is taking steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Students whose tests were submitted early will get a refund and a voucher to take the test in the future. They can either keep their scores or cancel them and retake the test Saturday if there is a testing site available in their area.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.

