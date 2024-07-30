Diamond Shruumz recall: Up to 20 Georgians sick from microdosing candies

More Georgians have gotten sick from mushroom gummies and chocolates that are under a nationwide recall.

Channel 2 Action News reported earlier this month that there were six cases connected to the Diamond Shrummz.

On Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed that it’s now up to 20 illnesses. Of those 20 cases, at least eight people have been hospitalized and three people have had to use ventilators.

No deaths have been reported in Georgia, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating two possible deaths in other states.

Diamond Shruumz are marketed for their “extreme potency” and “good vibes,” but for many users, the experience has been the opposite.

Health officials have observed symptoms including hallucinations, uncontrolled movements, irregular heart rates, and seizures.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with Dr. Laura Edison, a CDC Field Officer from the Georgia Department of Public Health, about the warning for people who have bought the products.

“Consuming these products is a real risk, and they are very popular, being sold in many places,” Edison said.

It’s unclear if all the products have been removed from store shelves, but health officials urge consumers to return them to the purchase location for a refund or throw them out immediately.

The FDA, CDC and America’s Poison Centers are investigating the illnesses. Anyone who has gotten sick after using them should contact a health care provider or a poison center at 1-800-222-1222.