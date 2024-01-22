Dexter Scott King, youngest son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 62

ATLANTA — The King Center has announced that Dexter Scott King, the youngest child of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, died on Monday. He was 62.

Family members say that King died after a battle with prostate cancer.

“He transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu,” his wife, Leah Weber King, said. “He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might.”

Dexter Scott King was born on Jan. 30, 1961. He graduated from Frederick Douglass High School and Morehouse College in Atlanta.

King is survived by his wife of 11 years, Leah Weber, sister Dr. Bernice King, brother Martin Luther King Jr. III and his niece Yolanda Renee King. He is precedent in death by his father, mother and sister Yolanda King.

A memorial service will be announced at a later time.

©2024 Cox Media Group