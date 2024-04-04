Deputy stabbed by 2 inmates while locking down Henry County jail for the night, sheriff says

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy was stabbed inside the Henry County Jail late Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office confirms.

Sheriff Reginald Scandrett told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that deputies were locking the jail for the night when two inmates stabbed a deputy with shanks. The deputy who was stabbed then tased one of the inmates as they ran away.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released from the hospital.

Deputies are now searching the jail for weapons. The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the two inmates responsible or the deputy who was stabbed.

