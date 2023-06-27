Deputies warn about pine straw scheme in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents not to get ripped off by a group of men running a pine straw scheme.

Property crimes investigators were called this week about the men attempting to fleece money from south end Hall County residents.

According to the sheriff’s office, the men show up at someone’s house with a landscape trailer loaded with pine straw, then offer to sell it to you at a great price and offer to spread it on your property.

Once they’ve finished, deputies say they tell you they’ve spread way more pine straw than they actually have.

The sheriff’s office says they’ve charged people for hundreds of bales when they’ve only spread a few dozen.

Investigators know who they’re looking for, but they suspect more homeowners have fallen victim to the scheme.

If you have been victimized by these men, please contact Investigator Newberry at 470-623-0303.

