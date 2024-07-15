Local

Deputies stopped a Dodge Charger on I-75. What they uncovered inside a backpack

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Jerry Lewis Williams Deputies stopped a Dodge Charger on I-75. What they uncovered inside a backpack

By WSBTV.com News Staff

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A backpack on the backseat of a car turns out to have more than just books.

Monroe County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 at Exit 189. The Dodge Charger was traveling southbound.

As authorities began searching the car, a K9 put an alert on the car.

Deputies found a backpack in the backseat of the car. According to officials, inside the backpack were four kilos of methamphetamine.

The driver, Jerry Lewis Williams, 32, of Macon, was arrested. He’s being held without bond at the Monroe County Jail.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!