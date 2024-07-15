Deputies stopped a Dodge Charger on I-75. What they uncovered inside a backpack

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A backpack on the backseat of a car turns out to have more than just books.

Monroe County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 at Exit 189. The Dodge Charger was traveling southbound.

As authorities began searching the car, a K9 put an alert on the car.

Deputies found a backpack in the backseat of the car. According to officials, inside the backpack were four kilos of methamphetamine.

The driver, Jerry Lewis Williams, 32, of Macon, was arrested. He’s being held without bond at the Monroe County Jail.