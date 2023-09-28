Local

Deputies seize nearly 5 pounds of marijuana, $36,000 cash in Gainesville drug bust

Israel Delarosa

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville man was arrested after Homeland Security Investigations and deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly five pounds of marijuana from his home.

Investigators served a search warrant on Wednesday, September 20, at the home of Israel Delarosa, 35, on Wildwood Drive in Gainesville.

The sheriff’s office estimated that marijuana with a street value of $8,000 was seized. Investigators also seized approximately $36,000 in U.S. currency.

Delarosa faces charges of felony possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

He remains in the Hall County Jail with no bond.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!