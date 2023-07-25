Local

Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old who vanished 5 days ago in Carroll County

Heather Mabery (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen for nearly a week.

Heaven Mabery was last seen on Holly Drive in Carrollton on July 20 at around 1 p.m.

She’s described as five feet tall and 138 pounds, with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt with pink and purple shorts. She does not have a cell phone with her.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Taylor Bristow at 770-830-5916 or email tbristow@carrollsheriff.com.

