Deputies search for Rockdale County man diagnosed with Schizophrenia

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County deputies are searching for a man with schizophrenia who hasn’t been seen since last week.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said 46-year-old Darius Lavoice Carlos was last seen by his wife after being released from Rockdale County Jail on Aug. 3.

Deputies said Carlos has a cell phone but it has been turned off or drained of its battery.

He was last seen wearing black pants and brown shoes.

Deputies said they believe Carlos stopped taking his medication.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Carlos is asked to contact Sgt. Dylan Hinds at 770-278-8160, 470-835-5970 or Dylan.hinds@rockdalecountyga.gov.