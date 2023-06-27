Local

Deputies search for Paulding County woman with dementia, stage 4 cancer

Barbara Kay Puett

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Paulding County sheriff deputies are searching for a woman who was diagnosed with dementia and has stage 4 cancer.

Deputies said 67-year-old Barbara Kay Puett was last seen leaving her Dallas, Ga. home on Monday afternoon. It was determined Puett entered a business on Old Cartersville Road at 2:30 p.m. and asked for a ride to a bus stop or hotel in Hiram or Cartersville.

She was then seen getting into a new red Jeep Renegade SUV with an unknown tag, according to deputies.

Puett’s family said they are concerned for her well-being.

Deputies said she suffers from dementia, diabetes and also has stage 4 cancer.

She is described as being 5 feet 5 inches, 120 pounds with hazel eyes and long blond hair.

Deputies said she was last seen wearing a white and blue short sleeve shirt, dark blue leggings, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Puett’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or send a message via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!