Deputies say two arrested after Georgia drug trafficking investigation

CALHOUN, Ga. — Two people were arrested in Calhoun after a lengthy drug trafficking investigation, according to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit detectives executed a search warrant at a Calhoun home while looking into illicit methamphetamine trafficking.

While executing the search warrant, detectives found and seized what they said was a large quantity of meth, packaging and sales materials, and an assortment of electronic communications devices.

Deputies said in a statement that Fite Howell Casey and Charlotte Nadine Jameson of Calhoun were arrested at the home without resistance.

The home had been targeted for the search and seizure after conducting surveillance on the house, where officers saw multiple people coming and going.

Casey and Jameson were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and are currently in custody at the Gordon County Jail.

Officials said Casey was on felony probation for a previous drug trafficking conviction in Bartow County.

“This methamphetamine seizure and these arrests are the direct result of the excellent relationship we enjoy with the people we serve here in Calhoun and Gordon County. Our ordinary citizens are our ‘eyes and ears’. In spite of the federal government’s ‘open borders’ policy wherein massive amounts of illegal drugs flood into our country and subsequently into our local communities on a daily basis, our relentless fight against this poison and those who profit from it remains,” Sheriff Mitch Ralston said in a statement.

He said the two suspects, Casey and Jameson, would face a Gordon County jury.

