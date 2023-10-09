Deputies investigating after brawl breaks out at Hall County Jail

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating after a fistfight broke out inside the Hall County Jail.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, inmates Daronte Marquiz Ellis, 30, of Athens, and Michael Serrato-Macedo, 17, of Gainesville engaged in an ongoing argument throughout the day.

The argument also included the exchange of racial slurs, deputies said.

Hall County officials said that same day, Ellis and Serrato-Macedo agreed to a fistfight after lights out.

The next day, the planned fight between the two started around 12:50 a.m. Authorities said four other inmates joined the fight, punching and kicking Ellis.

A jail officer found Ellis moments after the fight, reportedly suffering from a black and swollen eye. Officials were able to identify the inmates through surveillance video at the jail.

The sheriff’s office states that all the inmates were separated and housed in other pods. Ellis was taken to the medical unit for observation.

The following inmates involved in the incident are listed below:

Daronte Marquiz Ellis, 30, Athens – affray

Michael Serrato-Macedo, 17, Gainesville – affray

Justin Velasco, 18, Flowery Branch – affray

Deopoldo Patricio Villalobos, 28, Gainesville – affray

Roberto Carlos Angeles-Avila, 25, Gainesville – affray

Carlos Alberto Onate-Garcia, 35, Gainesville – disorderly conduct

According to the command staff, the investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are possible.

