Local

Deputies identify ‘John Doe’ body found near Paulding County fast-food restaurant

Detectives want to identify man who died from drug overdose in Paulding County (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Detectives in Paulding County need help from the public in identifying a man who died from an overdose.

On July 27, deputies responded to the Zaxby’s restaurant at 202 Hillside Overlook in Dallas, Georgia, and located a deceased man by the dumpsters.

The unknown man was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) crime lab where an autopsy was performed.

The autopsy results confirmed he died from an overdose and there was no foul play suspected in his death.

Detectives have been working with the GBI to determine his identity, but at this point, all investigative methods have been exhausted.

When the man died, he was wearing black shorts, a black T-shirt, brown sandals, and a black bandana.

A GBI sketch artist provided detectives with a rendering of what he looked like.

He is described as 5′ 10″ tall, weighing approximately 190 lbs., with blue eyes, strawberry blonde hair, and between mid-30s to mid-40s age range.

If you have any information on his identity, please call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!