Deputies identify ‘John Doe’ body found near Paulding County fast-food restaurant

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Detectives in Paulding County need help from the public in identifying a man who died from an overdose.

On July 27, deputies responded to the Zaxby’s restaurant at 202 Hillside Overlook in Dallas, Georgia, and located a deceased man by the dumpsters.

The unknown man was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) crime lab where an autopsy was performed.

The autopsy results confirmed he died from an overdose and there was no foul play suspected in his death.

Detectives have been working with the GBI to determine his identity, but at this point, all investigative methods have been exhausted.

When the man died, he was wearing black shorts, a black T-shirt, brown sandals, and a black bandana.

A GBI sketch artist provided detectives with a rendering of what he looked like.

He is described as 5′ 10″ tall, weighing approximately 190 lbs., with blue eyes, strawberry blonde hair, and between mid-30s to mid-40s age range.

If you have any information on his identity, please call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047.

