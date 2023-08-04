Local

Deputies identify 3 ‘intruders’ who snuck into metro Atlanta high school

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Winder-Barrow High School and two neighboring schools were put on lockdown Thursday morning after three men who weren’t supposed to be in the building ran from a school resource officer and took off in a black vehicle.

The sheriff’s office has identified them as 21-year-old Lamonte Smith, of Lawrenceville; 19-year-old Jaywan Edwards, of Columbus; and 20-year-old Christian Williams, of Norcross. All three have been charged with obstruction, criminal trespass, disruption of public schools and loitering in a school safety zone.

According to school officials, two of the men also entered Jackson County High School Thursday which is ten miles away from Barrow-Winder High School in the neighboring town of Jefferson.

The sheriff’s office said they are working closely with several other agencies to take the men into custody.

It’s unclear why the men entered the schools or if they had any connection with either school.


