Democrat Ruwa Romman launches campaign for Georgia governor

ATLANTA — The race for Georgia governor is growing more crowded as State Representative Ruwa Romman announces her candidacy.

Romman, a two-term lawmaker from Gwinnett County, said her campaign will focus on affordability, highlighting the financial challenges facing families across the state.

She is the legislature’s only Palestinian-American lawmaker and has been a noted critic of U.S. policy in the Middle East. Romman, who immigrated to the U.S. at age seven, has represented her district since 2023.

Romman joins a growing list of Democratic candidates that includes former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, fellow state lawmakers Derrick Jackson and Jason Esteves, former Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, and former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.

Romman’s announcement adds to what is shaping up to be a competitive Democratic primary ahead of the 2026 governor’s race.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story