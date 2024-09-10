2 Delta planes collide on tarmac at Atlanta airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two Delta planes collided on the taxiway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Views from airport cameras showed debris from a plane on the tarmac.

Emergency crews were seen in the area, looking at the plane damage. Delta said in a statement that there were no injuries on either plane.

“A350 was preparing for departure to Tokyo’s Haneda airport when it clipped the tail of a CRJ 900 and knocked the tail off. The CRJ 900 was headed to Lafayette, Louisiana. The passengers on the regional jet were bussed back to the terminal. The A350 taxied back to the gate on its own with the passengers. Delta working to reaccommodate them now,” the airline said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration shared the following statement on social media about the incident:

While Delta Air Lines Flight 295 was taxiing for departure at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, its wingtip struck the tail of Endeavor Air Flight 5526. The Delta Airbus A350 was headed to Tokyo. The Endeavor Bombardier CRJ900 was headed to Lafayette, Louisiana. The FAA will investigate the incident, which occurred at the intersection of two taxiways around 10:10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Endeavor is a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines.