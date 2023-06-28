Delta pilots trying to break Guinness World Record for flying across the whole country

ATLANTA — Two Delta flight captains are trying to make history, at least according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Delta captain Barry Behnfeldt helms a Delta A350 and is a longtime pilot. He and Delta captain Aaron Wilson worked with a team to break the record for flights across the mainland U.S. in a speed run across the country.

The flight company shared Behnfeldt’s team’s journey, recording their jumps from airport to airport to break the record.

According to Delta, Behnfeldt and his fellows broke the Guinness Record for flying across all 48 contiguous states in the U.S. in under 48 hours, but Guinness still has to verify it.

Along with help from fellow Delta people, they were able to fly a plane and land at a public airport in each of the 48 states, with the clock running on takeoff and landing.

Delta said the pair met for coffee, where Behnfeldt pitched the idea to break to record to Wilson.

Both men are alumni of the Bowling Green State University School of Aviation.

Behnfeldt was interested in going for the goal after another Delta pilot attempted to break the record in 2021.

For the 2023 attempt, Behnfeldt and Wilson flew from Michigan to Maine, making 47 stops on their flight, including middle-of-the-night stops.

With the journey complete, the pilots and their flight crew have to wait for Guinness to confirm they pulled it off.

“Honestly, we won’t officially know for a couple months,” Behnfeldt said. “But what I do know is that we knocked our goals of promoting aviation, inspiring future pilots and supporting the VAC out of the park. The record may have started the mission, but it ended up taking a back seat to everything else that happened.”

