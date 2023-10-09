Delta, other US airlines suspend flights to Israel after country declares war on Hamas

ATLANTA — Delta is among several large U.S. airlines that have suspended travel to Israel after the nation declared war following a massive attack over the weekend by Hamas.

On Monday, Israel’s defense minister said he ordered the “complete siege” of Gaza, cutting off supplies like food and electricity.

At latest check Monday morning, the death toll in Israel rose to at least 800 on Monday after Hamas launched surprise attacks in the country on Saturday, according to The Guardian.

The National Security Council said Monday that at least nine Americans are among those killed.

“At this time, we can confirm the death of nine U.S. citizens,” a National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement obtained by CNN.

Citing Israeli public broadcaster Kan, at least 2,400 people have reportedly been wounded in the fighting.

In Gaza, 560 people have been killed and 2,900 are wounded, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Delta, along with American Airlines, United Airlines and other major carriers announced that service to Israel was suspended after the U.S. State Department issued travel advisories for the region.

In a statement to our partners at Channel 2 Action News, Delta said:

“Delta continues to monitor the situation and is making schedule adjustments accordingly. Currently, our TLV flights have been canceled through the weekend. Customers impacted by canceled flights or who want to change their TLV ticket should check their Delta app, visit Delta.com or call Delta reservations to make adjustments.”

For minute-by-minute updates on the conflict in Israel, CLICK HERE.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

©2023 Cox Media Group