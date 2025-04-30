Delta moves forward with employee pay raises despite profit concerns

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines is pressing ahead with plans to raise employee pay, even as the airline lowers its profitability projections for the year and faces growing concerns about travel demand.

The Atlanta-based carrier announced Tuesday that a 4% pay raise will take effect June 1. More than 80% of Delta’s workforce will receive the increase, excluding unionized pilots and dispatchers.

This marks the fourth consecutive year of raises for Delta employees. Including the upcoming boost, employees have seen their pay rise by 25% since 2022.

CEO Ed Bastian first signaled the raise in January, when Delta appeared on track for its best financial year in company history. Since then, economic uncertainty and potential impacts from tariffs have sparked questions about future travel demand.

Delta remains metro Atlanta’s largest employer.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story