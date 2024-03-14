Delta flight to NYC diverts to Atlanta over “unruly passengers”

A Delta flight traveling from Dallas to New York was diverted to Atlanta’s airport Thursday after a passenger was found with a lighter on the plane.

Delta officials said the incident happened on Delta Flight 420, which was headed to John F. Kennedy International Airport. The flight took off at Dallas/Fort Worth at 12:15 p.m. CDT and was supposed to land in New York at 4:30 p.m.

Delta officials initially said two people were removed. The Federal Bureau of Investigation later clarified that one passenger had a lighter on the plane. That person was taken to the hospital. It’s unclear if anyone else was removed from the plane.

An emergency was declared to help air traffic control get the aircraft in safely.

The plane landed in Atlanta around 3:30 p.m. and is expected to resume flying to JFK this afternoon.

Delta did not identify the person who had the lighter or say what charges that person might be facing.

There were 92 passengers, two pilots and three flight attendants on the plane.

The airline issued a statement Thursday, writing:

“Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior and will work with law enforcement authorities to that end. We appreciate the civility and understanding of the remainder of our Dallas to New York customers and apologize for the delay in their travels.”