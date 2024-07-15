Delta flight attendants can only wear U.S. flag pins after controversy over Palestinian pins

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is changing its policy on what pins flight attendants can wear on their uniforms.

The airline received criticism after photos of flight attendants wearing Palestinian flag pins began circulating online.

A post from the official Delta account on X, formerly known as Twitter, replied to the photos saying,

“I hear you as I’d be terrified as well, personally. Our employees reflect our culture and we do not take it lightly when our policy is not being followed.”

The post was later removed and the airline apologized from the official account, saying the employee involved “no longer supports Delta’s social channels.”

A spokesperson for Delta Air Lines confirmed that they would be changing the pin policy effective Monday morning.

Beginning then, only United States of America flags will be allowed on uniforms.

“We are proud of our diverse base of employees and customers and the foundation of our brand, which is to connect the world and provide a premium experience. We are taking this step to help ensure a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment for all,” a spokesperson said.

Previously, pins from all countries and nationalities had been allowed.



