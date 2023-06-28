Delta flight from Atlanta makes ‘rare’ belly landing without nose gear, passengers exit on slide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pilots on a Delta flight that departed from Atlanta made an unusual landing Wednesday, when they had to land the plane without a nose gear.

Delta flight 1092 left Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport at 7:25 a.m. on its way to Charlotte. As they prepared for a landing, the flight crew reported a malfunction with its nose gear when it wouldn’t come down.

The pilots were forced to land with the plane’s nose gear in the “up” position. Delta said the pilots were able to safely land all 96 customers and flight attendants.

A photo shared with Channel 2 Action News shows that the emergency slide was used to get passengers off after they landed.

Delta issued the following statement to WSB′s sister station WSOC-TV in Charlotte:

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people. While this is a rare occurrence, Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and flight1092 landed safely without reported injuries.

“Our next focus is to take care of our customers on this flight, including retrieving their bags and seeing them to their final destinations safely. We apologize to our customers for what they experienced.”

