Delta flight from Atlanta diverted over mysterious odor on flight deck

Delta Air Lines A Delta Air Lines plane takes off from JFK Airport on Aug. 24, 2019, in New York City.

ATLANTA — A Delta flight from Atlanta headed to the Washington, DC area had to be diverted to the airport in Raleigh, North Carolina after a reported odor in the flight deck.

Flight DL850 took off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport around 3:45 p.m. and landed at Raleigh-Durham International just after 5 p.m., according to Flightaware.com.

Passengers were evacuated by crew members.

There were 150 passengers on board in addition to six crew members, Delta said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

“The flight landed safely at RDU and customers are being accommodated on a new aircraft tonight. Safety is always our top priority, and we apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels,” Delta said.

No injuries were reported according to officials.

Delta said the new flight from RDU to Washington, DC was expected to be in the air around 7:15 p.m.

