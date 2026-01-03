Delta cancels flights in compliance with FAA airspace closures in the Caribbean

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Airlines announced they are cancelling flights on Saturday in compliance with FAA airspace closures in the Caribbean.

“As cancellations are processed, customers will receive notifications via the Fly Delta app and contact information listed in their reservation,” Delta officials announced.

Delta has also issued a travel waiver for customers traveling to or from 13 impacted airports between Jan. 3-6. Customers are encouraged to continue monitoring the status of their flight via the Fly Delta app and Delta.com, where they can also make adjustments to their itineraries.

This comes after President Donald Trump ordered a brazen operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Delta officials say the following airports are impacted: