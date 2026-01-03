Local

Delta cancels flights in compliance with FAA airspace closures in the Caribbean

By Miles Montgomery
The Airbus A330-900 had taken off from Salt Lake City and was bound for Amsterdam.
Flight diverted: File photo. A Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-900 was forced to land in Minnesota after experiencing "severe" turbulence. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Airlines announced they are cancelling flights on Saturday in compliance with FAA airspace closures in the Caribbean.

“As cancellations are processed, customers will receive notifications via the Fly Delta app and contact information listed in their reservation,” Delta officials announced.

Delta has also issued a travel waiver for customers traveling to or from 13 impacted airports between Jan. 3-6. Customers are encouraged to continue monitoring the status of their flight via the Fly Delta app and Delta.com, where they can also make adjustments to their itineraries.

This comes after President Donald Trump ordered a brazen operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Delta officials say the following airports are impacted:

  • Antigua (ANU)
  • Aruba (AUA)
  • Barbados (BGI)
  • Bonaire (BON)
  • Curaçao (CUR)
  • Grenada (GND)
  • San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)
  • St. Kitts (SKB)
  • St. Thomas (STT)
  • St. Croix (STX)
  • St. Vincent (SVD)
  • St. Maarten (SXM)
  • St. Lucia (UVF)
