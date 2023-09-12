Local

Delta Air Lines to offer new in-flight meals by Georgia-based chefs this fall

Delta's new meal options

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines will offer new in-flight dining and beverage options for travelers starting this fall.

Delta One and First Class cabins will offer new regional and chef-designed dishes on domestic and international flights starting Sept. 12. They include meals by Georgia chef Mashama Bailey, who runs The Gray in Savannah, Atlanta-based Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q.

Bailey’s dishes will be available on eligible domestic flights leaving Atlanta that are more than 900 miles. Fox Bros. will be available on international flights departing from Atlanta starting Sept. 12.

Starting Sept. 12, customers flying in first class will be able to select from seasonal meal choices that they can pre-select.

Delta One customers will also be able to enjoy a new, plated appetizer course with their entre as well as new craft beers, wine and spirit choices.

The airline will also offer oat milk creamer and new snack options.

“We want every dining experience on a Delta flight to feel exciting for our first-time flyers, our million milers and every customer in between,” said Kristen Manion Taylor, S.V.P of In-Flight Service at Delta. “Our customers and the diverse communities we serve are the heart of everything we do at Delta, especially as we continue to develop inclusive menus and bring new partners and products on board.”

