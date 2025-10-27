Deli Express BBQ Pulled Pork sandwich recalled, E.A. Sween Company announces

ATLANTA — Deli Express BBQ Pulled Pork sandwich has been recalled due to a choking hazard, E.A. Sween Company officials announced.

“Affected product could have been purchased in the Continental U.S., Hawaii and Guam through convenience stores and grocery and mass retail outlets between January 16 and October 23, 2025,” E.A. Sween Company officials said. “Consumers who have purchased this product should not consume it. Plastics can present a choking hazard if swallowed.”

Officials say while no injuries or illnesses were reported as a result of consumers ingesting plastic particles, “any product from the affected lots should be considered potentially contaminated.”