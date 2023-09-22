DeKalb tax bills still due even if bill ‘undeliverable’ by USPS, commissioner says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County residents’ tax bills are still due, come Oct. 2 and Nov. 15, and despite issues delivering their bill notices due to the U.S. Postal Service, the tax commissioner said what’s owed must still be collected, even if they didn’t see the bill.

According to a Sept. 14 announcement from Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson, the county office was aware of the mail delivery issue impacting customers, and reminded property owners that there were multiple ways to make their payments.

For customers who intend to pay their bills in full, rather than in installments, the full payments are due Oct. 2.

Officials said the tax office was notified by customers that mailed payments were returned as undeliverable by the U.S. Postal Service earlier in September.

Tax bills sent by the commissioner’s office were also returned, showing the delivery issue is impacting both the tax office and customers in DeKalb County.

However, difficulty with the post office will not be a roadblock for the tax office, when it comes to collecting from residents.

“Failure to receive a bill does not relieve the owner of the responsibility to pay taxes due,” the commissioner’s office said. “Taxpayers should contact the office for assistance or access their tax bill online at DeKalbTax.org.”

The tax office said the following property tax payment methods and reminders are available:

Online: https://dekalbtax.org/property-information. Credit/debit card payments are accepted; processing fees apply. There is no service fee for paying by e-Check.

Pay-by-phone: Call 770-336-7500, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Payment does not apply to prior year, delinquent payments. Credit/debit card payments are accepted; processing fees apply.

Dropbox: 24-hour drop box available at all three office locations. Payment must be placed in the box by the due date; cash is not accepted.

In-person: Central Office located at 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA 30032; North Office located at 3653 Clairmont Road, Chamblee, GA 30341; South Office located at 2801 Candler Road, Suite 66, Decatur, GA 30034 (South DeKalb Mall).

Letters with tax bills due began to be sent out to residents on Sept. 15, according to the tax office.

The tax commissioner’s office has been reached out to for a status update on the issue. Still awaiting their response.