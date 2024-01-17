DeKalb store clerk beaten to death with hammer, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A store clerk has died after DeKalb authorities say he was beaten to death with a hammer.

On Tuesday, just after midnight, officers were called to the 3300 block of Snapfinger Road regarding an assault.

Investigators learned that the suspect, later identified as Julian Faulkner, beat the victim to death with a hammer.

Although police did not release the store’s name, they identified the victim as the store clerk. The victim’s age and identity have also not been released.

DeKalb police have not said what led up to the incident.

Faulkner was arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail. According to jail records, he is charged with felony murder.

