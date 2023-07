DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police is asking for your help to find a 9-year-old girl.

Police said Kamille Jones was kidnapped by her father, Jeffery Jones.

The two were last seen on May 20, near the 4100 block of Wesley Club Drive.

Kamille is 4 feet tall, 60 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Jeffery is 5′8, 200lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said they believe they crossed state lines.

Anyone who has seen them is encouraged to call 911.

©2023 Cox Media Group