DeKalb police seize drugs, guns, and money at home in Stone Mountain

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A DeKalb County police raid put a major drug dealing operation out of business.

They brought SWAT, the bomb squad, K9, and special ops to a home in the 5000 block of West Mountain Street in Stone Mountain on Monday.

Officer Blaine Clark says the five suspects inside all had felony warrants and were determined to avoid capture.

“The primary suspect attempted to escape, but drone pilots tracked him to a nearby apartment complex,” Clark reported.

The person is identified as 28-year-old Courtland Rogers. The other people arrested in the raid are 31-year-old Carles Nash, 22-year-old Deja Butler, 35-year-old Dwight Carter, and 37-year-old Steven Gentry.

Another suspect rammed an armored vehicle trying to get away.

Police seized the following once they breached the location:

14.75 lbs. of Marijuana

18.72 oz of Ecstasy

18.92 oz of Cocaine/Fentanyl mix

12.07 oz of Crack Cocaine

Counterfeit M30 Pills

Fentanyl, Percocet & Oxycodone

6 Firearms

23 Digital Scales + 1 Kilo/Pill Press

U.S. Currency

No officers were injured.

The DeKalb County police worked with the Gwinnett County Narcotics team in this operation.