Local

DeKalb police seize 44 kilos of meth, arrest 4 following traffic stop

By WSBTV

Traffic stops lead to 4 felony arrests, seizure of 44+ kilos of meth in DeKalb County (DeKalb County Police Department)

By WSBTV

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two traffic stops this week in DeKalb County resulted in a large amount of methamphetamine and four felony arrests.

On Tuesday, April 9, police seized approximately seven grams of crystal methamphetamine during the traffic stops and made two felony arrests.

Based on those traffic stops, a search warrant was obtained for 2400 Young Road that same day.

A search of the home led to the seizure of 44 kilograms of meth and a large amount of cash.

Police made two other felony arrests at the home.

They did not identify the suspects.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!