Local

DeKalb police say 8-year-old who disappeared chasing after a dog has been found

Missing 8-year-old in DeKalb

UPDATE: The Dekalb Police Department says Steven McBride has been found. Below is the original story.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are asking for the public’s help to find a 8-year-old who disappeared on Monday morning.

Police say that Steven McBride hasn’t been seen since 11:30 a.m. Monday near his home off Rosewood Road.

Investigators believe that Steven was chasing after a dog in the area of Candler Road and McAfee Road when he disappeared.

The 8-year-old is described as 4 feet, 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. Steven was last wearing a dark gray T-shirt, black pants and red and black shoes.

If you see Steven, the Dekalb Police Department urges you to call 911 or investigators at 770-724-7710.

WSB-TV’s Courtney Martinez contributed to this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!