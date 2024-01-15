DeKalb police say 8-year-old who disappeared chasing after a dog has been found

UPDATE: The Dekalb Police Department says Steven McBride has been found. Below is the original story.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are asking for the public’s help to find a 8-year-old who disappeared on Monday morning.

Police say that Steven McBride hasn’t been seen since 11:30 a.m. Monday near his home off Rosewood Road.

Investigators believe that Steven was chasing after a dog in the area of Candler Road and McAfee Road when he disappeared.

The 8-year-old is described as 4 feet, 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. Steven was last wearing a dark gray T-shirt, black pants and red and black shoes.

If you see Steven, the Dekalb Police Department urges you to call 911 or investigators at 770-724-7710.

WSB-TV’s Courtney Martinez contributed to this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group