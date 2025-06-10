DeKalb police investigating after two women shot on I-20 near Flat Shoals Road

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Dekalb County police are investigating after two women, both in their 20s, were shot on I-20 near Flat Shoals Road.

Both have critical injuries.

The investigation is in its early stages. No word yet on a motive or the circumstances of the shooting.

People with information can reach out anonymously to DeKalb County police through the free tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

This is the latest incident of violence on the roadways reported in the metro area since this past weekend.

Paulding County authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near Ridge Road and Cohran Store Road Monday night.

The victim called 911 saying he’d been shot after a confrontation with a black man driving a black SUV.

He later died at WellStar Paulding Hospital. Detectives are still searching for the suspect.

Meanwhile, police say a Kennesaw couple handled a road rage incident perfectly in a heated situation that led to the arrest of the aggressor.

Police says the 55-year-old suspect was following behind a couple in the Legacy Park subdivision when he became enraged that they were going too slow.

“John Carlo Russo was the person who was placed under arrest. He was upset with the victim because he was driving 25 miles an hour in a 35-mile hour zone inside the neighborhood.” Police spokesman, David Buchanan tells WSB Radio.

Buchanan says Russo blocked the roadway, got out of the car and started waving a knife, trying to get the couple out of their vehicle. The couple stayed inside, snapped a photo of the license weight, and then called police to report the incident.

According to data from SafeMotorist, more than 12,000 injuries and over 200 deaths in the US were attributed to road rage during a recent seven-year period.