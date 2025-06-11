Local

DeKalb officer injured after patrol vehicle crashes into dump truck during chase

By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons
Officer hurt in crash
By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A DeKalb County police officer is recovering from injuries after crashing into the back of a dump truck during a chase Tuesday.

The incident happened along Terry Mill Road near Glenwood Avenue. Witnesses said the officer was pursuing a suspect when the patrol vehicle appeared to lose control near a construction zone and slammed into the rear of the truck.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment. No one else was injured in the crash.

DeKalb police have not released details about the officer’s condition or what led to the pursuit.

The investigation is ongoing.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story

