Mother says she’s hot on the trail of son’s killer 11 years after his murder

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A mother said she’s getting closer to solving her son’s murder as she prepares to celebrate his 42nd birthday.

Demarco Jeffries was killed at a DeKalb County gas station on Gresham Road on June 27, 2009.

Channel 2′s Sophia Choi has followed the case for years and talked to the man’s mother, Garnisha Jeffries, who said she’s hot on the trail of her son’s killer.

“Even though it’s been 11 years, I am still on you,” she said. “I am so close to you. You’ll get a knock on the door. It’s just a matter of time.”

Demarco was in line at an outdoor chicken shack at the B.P. gas station back in 2009 when a single bullet pierced his heart.

Across the street from the gas station, there was a club once known as Club Libra that is now known as Club Bolts. A group leaving the club got into an argument with a customer at the gas station.

As the group drove off, someone started firing, killing Demarco.

Jeffries said she has found a witness.

“He wouldn’t give me the guy’s name. But he told me where he stayed,” Jeffries said. " He knew all about it. He know he heard the guy confess so many times. That he didn’t mean to do it. He wasn’t shooting at my son. He didn’t even know him."

Jeffries said she’s taking what she knows back to police and hiring her own detective.

DeKalb Police said that in the past, three witnesses did come forward, but they need more to make an arrest.

