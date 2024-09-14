DeKalb County Schools employees face delayed paychecks, struggle to make ends meet

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County School District is grappling with payroll system issues that have left employees receiving late or short paychecks for the past three pay periods.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with affected workers who are struggling due to the payroll problems.

Many of them live paycheck to paycheck, and the delays and discrepancies are hitting them hard.

“I have a 2-year-old daughter and I have to pay $165 a week for her daycare, and I wasn’t able to pay her daycare on time,” one employee said.

Several district employees said they are in similar situations, falling behind on bills because their checks are consistently late and incomplete. They asked to remain anonymous out of fear of losing their jobs.

“It never was really under control. I have colleagues who have issues with every check that comes out. One colleague hasn’t received a correct paycheck in months,” one worker said.

The president of the Organization of DeKalb Educators voiced frustration, stating, “These issues are running too deep and for far too long! DeKalb needs to contact the maker of the Munis system to make sure all employees are paid correctly and on time.”

A district spokesperson confirmed that they are indeed working with Munis, the payroll system provider, to resolve the issues.

They reassured employees through a letter that everyone would receive the money they are owed by Sept. 30.

Despite these reassurances, employees remain affected by the ongoing issues. “It’s like a lose-lose regardless, and yes, it’s affecting everything, especially bills, and we have kids,” another worker highlighted.

District officials have advised employees not to come to headquarters about their pay issues but to email or call Human Resources instead.