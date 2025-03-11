Local

DeKalb County School Board approves $148 million renovation for Cross Keys High School

By WSB Radio News Staff
Cross Keys High School
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County School Board has officially approved a $148 million renovation project for Cross Keys High School, a long-overdue investment in one of the district’s oldest campuses.

Built in the 1950s, the school, located off North Druid Hills Road, has faced decades of neglect. Superintendent Devon Horton emphasized the importance of this project, stating, “We know they have been overlooked, delayed, and promised, and now we are in a position where we can deliver on what we promised. This is a community that has been short-changed and marginalized for quite some time.”

The renovation plan includes a 140,000-square-foot addition featuring a new front entrance, a performing arts center, a refurbished media center, modernized classrooms, a courtyard, and additional facilities to enhance student learning and extracurricular opportunities.

Once construction begins, the project is expected to take three to four years to complete, with students continuing to attend classes while work progresses.

