DeKalb County road to be shut down for a month as crews work to repair sewer line

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County road will remain closed for the next month as crews repair a sewer line.

Marbut Road between Lithonia Industrial Boulevard and South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road will be closed to through traffic so that crews can repair a sewer line.

Repairs began on Tuesday

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period.

The signs will advise drivers of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.

The road will reopen normally on Jan. 26.

