DeKalb County residents to receive $147 million property tax cut

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Homeowners in DeKalb County will be getting a property tax cut this year.

DeKalb County announced Monday that equalized homestead option sales tax will provide homeowners with $147 million in property tax credit.

It’s based on the assessed value of the homesteaded property.

So for example, if your house is valued, at $375,000, you’d get a tax cut of more than $1400.

This EHOST has generated more than $591 million in tax relief for DeKalb property owners since 2018, according to a news release.

“DeKalb County is the only Georgia county with a local sales tax that is 100 percent dedicated to property tax relief,” said DeKalb County CEO Thurmond. “Our EHOST property tax relief strategy will be especially helpful to homeowners who are struggling with skyrocketing adjustable-rate mortgage payments.”

