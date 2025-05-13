DeKalb County residents, advocacy groups call for end to water shut off notices

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Activists are pushing for officials in DeKalb County to stop handing out water shut-off notices for low-income customers with large bills.

A coalition of advocacy groups and many DeKalb County residents have come together to demand shut off notices be prohibited, as they have hit low-income, African-American, and disabled residents “disproportionately hard.”

“We understand that we must improve DeKalb County’s aging water infrastructure. Water hikes are part of that solution,” said Star McKenzie with DeKalb Water Watch. "However, the revenue must not be raised on the backs of the lowest-income residents.”

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and other county officials are expected to discuss more affordable options.

One woman said she received a water bill for $18,000.

Earlier this year, the DeKalb County Commission voted to increase water rates.