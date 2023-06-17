Local

DeKalb County police locate three siblings who disappeared overnight

DeKalb County police vehicle (WSB-TV)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three kids were located Saturday after officials say they disappeared overnight.

DeKalb County police said Saturday morning they were looking for 14-year-old Marshall McKitchen, 10-year-old Janiyah Ross and 7-year-old Major McKitchen who left home without permission on Friday around 9 p.m.

Authorities confirmed that the children were located and are safe.

Police have not provided any additional information regarding the children’s disappearance and where they were found.

WSB reached out to DeKalb County police for more information, but has not received a response.


