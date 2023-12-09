Local

DeKalb County police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

DeKalb County police vehicle (WSB-TV)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating the death of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night.

At about 8:21 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Panthersville Road and Jaguar Drive to reports of a person hit by a vehicle.

When they arrived they found a deceased man on the side of the road.

Witnesses told police they saw a vehicle strike the man before driving away.

Police did not specify whether or not the witness had a description of the vehicle.

Investigators with the DeKalb County Police Traffic Specialist Unit responded to further the investigation.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

