DeKalb County police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating the death of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night.
At about 8:21 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Panthersville Road and Jaguar Drive to reports of a person hit by a vehicle.
When they arrived they found a deceased man on the side of the road.
Witnesses told police they saw a vehicle strike the man before driving away.
Police did not specify whether or not the witness had a description of the vehicle.
Investigators with the DeKalb County Police Traffic Specialist Unit responded to further the investigation.
Police have not yet identified the victim.