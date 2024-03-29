DeKalb County mom frustrated by street racing after car stolen twice, crashed during Gwinnett chase

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County mother says that her car was stolen twice and used for street racing.

Thieves destroyed her car after a street racing event turned into a seven mile police chase in Gwinnett County.

The car ended up hitting a patrol car before speeding off, eventually losing control and hitting another patrol car, ending up crashed and totaled.

Now, the DeKalb County mom said street racing is more than just a nuisance to her. Everyone from neighbors to police officers are getting frustrated by intersection takeovers like what happened where Oakland Road and Cruse Road meet.

Ericka, the victim, said she’s frustrated with racing events and teens committing crimes to race cars, especially after her car was stolen twice and destroyed.

“I’ve been crying off and on for the past couple days,” she said. “Street racing is ridiculous. It’s out of control and beyond a nuisance.”

Ericka said that she not only lost her vehicle, but a way for her to drive herself and her children.

Last Saturday morning, Ericka said she noticed a suspicious person while parking in front of her home in DeKalb County, but she didn’t feel comfortable confronting him.

“I was so worried about my personal, physical safety,” she said.

But when she woke up the next morning, her black Dodge Charger was gone.

Later that night, Gwinnett police said they showed up to Cruse Road and Oakland Road because of a street racing event.

That’s when police said 19-year-old John Pritchett was armed and in Ericka’s Charger when he rammed a patrol car, kicking off a police chase.

“Just having a Charger nowadays is an extreme liability because of the street racing, the people who are targeting us and stealing our cars, [are] joy riding, and doing criminal activities,” Ericka said.

She said she doesn’t know the answer to street racing, but wishes arrests could get made without putting cars and people in danger.

“Thanks for catching them, but they’re causing way more property damage in pursuit of these kids,” Ericka said.

Police confirmed that her keys were not in the car when it was recovered, and it’s unclear how thieves got inside of it and got the engine started.