DeKalb County man in hospital after being shot trying to defuse an argument

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot at a DeKalb County residence Wednesday night.

According to DeKalb County Police, officers were called out to the 100 block of Camilla Lane just after 10:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say initial information indicates the suspect was arguing with his girlfriend when the victim stepped in to de-escalate the situation.

The suspect left the scene after shooting the victim, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police have no details on the identity of the suspect at this time, and the victim’s identity has not been released.

