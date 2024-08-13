DeKalb County launches Black Business Guide

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — WSB Gets Real with an effort to give local black-owned businesses a boost. DeKalb County just launched a new program.

Organizers told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen program is already producing results.

William Browning says in the sneaker business you have to think outside the shoe box.

“Just like a lot of things in the world, it’s mostly done on the internet,” Browning said.

He says that’s where many of his customers have learned about Sole Play in downtown Decatur and some 200 other small businesses across DeKalb County.

“It was amazing,” Terra Washington said.

Washington is with the Decide DeKalb Development Authority. The group just launched the first-ever DeKalb Black Business Guide.

It’s an online list to make it easy for customers who want to show their support.

Washington says this is just the beginning.

“LGBTQ. Women-owned. Veteran. We’re starting with our Black businesses first, but more to come,” Washington said.

Browning says the online guide has already given a boost to the shoe store’s foot traffic.

“I love that. One of the better ideas I’ve heard this year! So, if you’re out there, head to the site. Check us out,” Browning said.

Click here to take a look through the DeKalb Black Business Guide.