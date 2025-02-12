Local

DeKalb County Jail investigating inmate death

By Ann Powell

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the death of an inmate at the county jail.

35-year-old Regis Darnell Jackson was found unresponsive in his cell by jail officers Wednesday morning. Emergency medical services were performed on site by jail, health services staff, and DeKalb EMS. Jackson was eventually taken to Emory Decatur Hospital for further evaluation and treatment but was later pronounced dead.

Jackson was a resident of Macon. He had been in custody since August of 2022 on various felony charges. The county medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

The DeKalb County sheriff’s office of Professional Standards will investigate.

