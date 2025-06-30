DeKalb County introduces ‘Peaceful Protest Protocol’ after ‘No Kings Day’ arrests

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Two weeks after nearly 30 people were arrested during the “No Kings Day” protest, DeKalb County has released a new resource aimed at improving communication between protesters and police.

The “Peaceful Protest Protocol,” or “P3 Packet,” is designed to clarify guidelines around permits, signage restrictions, and law enforcement response. It follows a county review of the recent protest and aims to promote nonviolent demonstrations.

“Having law enforcement have some guidelines and be aware of different protocols or different response methods to people at protests, I think would be very helpful,” said Sarah Hunt-Blackwell, First Amendment Policy Counsel with the ACLU of Georgia.

She says the packet could help define restrictions, such as limits on sign size to prevent them from being used as weapons.

“Anything a government or police department could do, to encourage people to exercise their First Amendment right, we’re all for it,” Hunt-Blackwell said. “People should be out in the street, people should feel safe and protected in doing so.”

She added, “Encouraging people to exercise their First Amendment right, encouraging people to go out and have nonviolent demonstrations is always a good thing, but we want to make sure people’s rights are not infringed on by the government in the process.”

DeKalb County says the P3 Packet is now available to the public and part of its continued support for peaceful protest and immigrant inclusion.

