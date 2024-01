DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a DeKalb County home.

DeKalb County fire officials said at 5:29 a.m. Thursday, crews received reports of a fire at a home on Dering Circle.

When crews arrived, they located a house fully engulfed in flames.

Officials said the two residents and their dogs got out of the home before fire crews arrived.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group