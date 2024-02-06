DeKalb County high school football standout, star wrestler dies in car crash

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A DeKalb County community and the Cedar Grove High School family are remembering a student who passed away over the weekend.

The school announced that LaMarcus Parks, a junior, was killed in a car accident on Saturday.

According to school officials, Parks starred on the school’s wrestling team and was a standout on the 2023 Class AAA state championship football team, recording 14 quarterback sacks this year.

His friend and teammate, Antwan Davis, died last year in June.

DeKalb County police said the three-vehicle crash happened on Saturday around 6:40 p.m. at Bouldercresh Road and Smithfield Avenue.

School officials said three other students were involved in the wreck, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening. Their identities were not released.

Principal Clifton Spears said members of the district’s Crisis Team, will remain available on campus throughout the week to support students, facility and staff.

“I hope you will remember the Parks family during this difficult time. We will also support the families of the other injured students as appropriate and requested,” Spears said.

WSB-TV’s Melanie McCrea contributed to this story

